Top 8 hilarious comedy films to watch on Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Director Rohit Shetty's iconic comedy Golmaal: Fun Unlimited stars an ensemble cast headlined by Ajay Devgn.

Dhamaal is a humorous comedy that centers on four pals.

Phir Hera Pheri is the much anticipated follow-up to the well-liked comedy Hera Pheri, which is renowned for its clever language and situational humor.

Welcome is a comedy film that follows the exploits of a mafia family as they attempt to change for the better in order to win over a prospective son-in-law.

Andaz Apna Apna is a beloved comedy film that chronicles the antics of two idlers as they vie for the attention of a wealthy heiress.

Combining humor and suspense, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy-horror movie starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

A comedic movie called Malamaal Weekly chronicles the exploits of a tiny village's people as they search for a hidden treasure.

Anurag Basu's anthology dark comedy Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi among its ensemble cast.

