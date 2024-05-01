Top 8 hilarious comedy films to watch on Jio Cinema, Zee 5 and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Director Rohit Shetty's iconic comedy Golmaal: Fun Unlimited stars an ensemble cast headlined by Ajay Devgn.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaal is a humorous comedy that centers on four pals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phir Hera Pheri is the much anticipated follow-up to the well-liked comedy Hera Pheri, which is renowned for its clever language and situational humor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome is a comedy film that follows the exploits of a mafia family as they attempt to change for the better in order to win over a prospective son-in-law.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna is a beloved comedy film that chronicles the antics of two idlers as they vie for the attention of a wealthy heiress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Combining humor and suspense, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy-horror movie starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A comedic movie called Malamaal Weekly chronicles the exploits of a tiny village's people as they search for a hidden treasure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Basu's anthology dark comedy Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi among its ensemble cast.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Baahubali Crown of Blood, Top 9 animated web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More