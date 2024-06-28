Top 8 Hindi classics to watch on YouTube for free
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Explore the terrifying story of Tumbbad, where a man discovers a legendary treasure in a cursed village where keeping a secret has a lethal consequence.
Phas Gaye Re Obama: Get ready for an entertaining ride as a bankrupt businessman becomes comically enmeshed in the ways of eccentric Indian gangsters.
Paa: See the endearing and unusual relationship, full of love and fun, between a youngster with a rare genetic disease and his estranged father.
Kai Po Che: Three friends pursue their aspirations and face difficult realities as they navigate the highs and lows of friendship amid a backdrop of political unrest.
Saand Ki Aankh: Show your support for two amazing grandmothers who, in spite of all the odds, went on to become champion sharpshooters and shatter social standards in the process.
Kaabil: Experience the intensity as a blind guy, driven by his wife's terrible murder, uses his enhanced senses to seek revenge mercilessly.
Hold your breath as a man, stranded in a high-rise apartment with no way out, fights loneliness and desperation.
Prepare yourself for a thrilling, high-stakes ride as an army officer goes rogue, setting up a suspenseful game of cat and mouse with the establishment in Aiyaary.
