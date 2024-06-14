Top 8 Hindi crime thrillers about real serial killers
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Raman Raghav 2.0 is loosely based on the notorious serial killer Raman Raghav who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders follows a serial killer and stalker, set during 1980’s Mumbai. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi revolves around a serial killer who used to leave mutilated bodies and taunting notes outside jail. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is a true and harrowing tale of a suspect with more than 13 victims and possible cannibalism. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore revolves around a predator on a hunt for a woman while the police try to catch him. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crime Stories: India Detectives is a documentary that revolves around the real workings of Banglore Police as they solve cases. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom revolves around a brutal predator who was lynched in a courtroom. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Auto Shankar is based on the story of Gowri Shankar, one of the most infamous serial killers of India. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean haircare methods for avoiding splitends
Find Out More