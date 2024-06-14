Top 8 Hindi crime thrillers about real serial killers

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Raman Raghav 2.0 is loosely based on the notorious serial killer Raman Raghav who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders follows a serial killer and stalker, set during 1980’s Mumbai. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi revolves around a serial killer who used to leave mutilated bodies and taunting notes outside jail. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer is a true and harrowing tale of a suspect with more than 13 victims and possible cannibalism. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore revolves around a predator on a hunt for a woman while the police try to catch him. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crime Stories: India Detectives is a documentary that revolves around the real workings of Banglore Police as they solve cases. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom revolves around a brutal predator who was lynched in a courtroom. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Auto Shankar is based on the story of Gowri Shankar, one of the most infamous serial killers of India. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean haircare methods for avoiding splitends

 

 Find Out More