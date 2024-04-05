Top 8 Hindi crime thrillers with 8+ IMDb ratings on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
The Test Case: A gripping, suspenseful, and intriguing military drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime: A gripping police procedural grounded in real-life incidents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur is a gripping crime drama that takes place in central India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is a dark and intricate thriller that delves into Mumbai's underbelly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops: A series of intense action that explores espionage and clandestine operations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man: A captivating fusion of espionage and family drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992: A gripping financial thriller inspired by actual occurrences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay: A gripping criminal drama that focuses on the investigations of a perceptive detective.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 best throwback films on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More