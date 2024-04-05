Top 8 Hindi crime thrillers with 8+ IMDb ratings on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

The Test Case: A gripping, suspenseful, and intriguing military drama.

Delhi Crime: A gripping police procedural grounded in real-life incidents.

Mirzapur is a gripping crime drama that takes place in central India.

Sacred Games is a dark and intricate thriller that delves into Mumbai's underbelly.

Special Ops: A series of intense action that explores espionage and clandestine operations.

The Family Man: A captivating fusion of espionage and family drama.

Scam 1992: A gripping financial thriller inspired by actual occurrences.

Abhay: A gripping criminal drama that focuses on the investigations of a perceptive detective.

