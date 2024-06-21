Top 8 Hindi dubbed animated films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Finding Nemo: A clownfish risks its life in the water to find his missing offspring.

The Lion King: A young lion cub has to take back his kingdom and destiny.

In the film Frozen, two sisters battle against perpetual winter and learn the value of love.

Despicable Me: Adopting three orphan girls makes a supervillain's heart melt.

In Zootopia, a cunning fox and a bunny police officer collaborate to unravel a mystery that affects the entire city.

In Moana, a courageous islander sets sail across the sea to rescue her people and find her own identity.

The Incredibles: To save the world, a superhero family comes out of retirement.

Loveable monsters from Monsters, Inc. need the screams of children to power their universe.

