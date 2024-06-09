Top 8 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas to stream on MX Player for free
Nishant
| Jun 09, 2024
Suspicious Partner is a legal drama with romance, following a prosecutor and a lawyer trainee who become entangled in a murder case.
I Am Not A Robot, a rom-com about a man allergic to human touch who falls for a robot.
Miss Hammurabi is a legal drama with a social justice focus, following three judges who tackle complex cases and ethical dilemmas.
Goblin: The Lonely and Great God follows an immortal goblin with the mission to protect people, and his intertwined fate with Ji Eun-tak.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? is a workplace romance where a CEO tries to win back his secretary after she decides to resign.
The Heirs focuses on the lives of wealthy heirs dealing with family business legacies and personal challenges.
The Beauty Inside, a popular actress who changes her appearance weekly, meets a man with face blindness, leading to an unconventional romance.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty explores the romance between Kang Mi-rae, who struggles with self-esteem due to her looks, and Do Kyung-seok.
