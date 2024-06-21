Top 8 Hindi dubbed Netflix films for the weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Purple Hearts: A soldier and a musician get married for practical reasons and later fall in love with each other.
A student's affair with a billionaire who has a terrible secret is depicted in 50 Shades of Grey.
The Kissing Booth: Operating a kissing booth in college transforms the life of a teenage girl.
Friends try a casual, no-strings relationship with no obligations attached in the film No Strings Attached.
Holidate: A pair of strangers decide to go on holiday dates together.
Kabali: The search for justice and atonement by a mobster.
Kurup: The life and crimes of a legendary fugitive.
Bahubali: The legendary quest of a warrior prince to retake his realm.
