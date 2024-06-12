Top 8 Hindi films based on real terror attacks on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

Black Friday: Examines the bombings in Bombay in 1993.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fighter: A soldier displays patriotism by fighting terrorism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After 9/11, a Muslim guy with Asperger's syndrome is seeking justice in the film called My Name Is Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uri:Dramatizes the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agents from Pakistan and India save hostages from terrorists in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New York: The 9/11 events alter the lives of three friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks are recounted in The Attacks of 26/11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phantom: An Indian soldier exacts revenge for the Mumbai attacks of 26/11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bridgerton 3 and other Top 8 upcoming releases on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT

 

 Find Out More