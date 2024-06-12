Top 8 Hindi films based on real terror attacks on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
Black Friday: Examines the bombings in Bombay in 1993.
Fighter: A soldier displays patriotism by fighting terrorism.
After 9/11, a Muslim guy with Asperger's syndrome is seeking justice in the film called My Name Is Khan.
Uri:Dramatizes the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army.
Agents from Pakistan and India save hostages from terrorists in Tiger Zinda Hai.
New York: The 9/11 events alter the lives of three friends.
The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks are recounted in The Attacks of 26/11.
Phantom: An Indian soldier exacts revenge for the Mumbai attacks of 26/11.
