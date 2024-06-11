Top 8 Hindi films inspired by Indian books you didn't know are on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots is a comedy-drama that exposes the shortcomings in the educational system.

Guide: A classic story from R.K. Narayan's book that tells the story of a tour guide who becomes a spiritual guru.

The compelling spy thriller Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's "Calling Sehmat," which tells the story of a young Indian agent who marries into a Pakistani household.

Kai Po Che is a moving tale of ambition and friendship that is inspired on Chetan Bhagat's "The 3 Mistakes of My Life."

Parineeta: A timeless love story that depicts complicated relationships and social conventions, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book.

Based on Chetan Bhagat's book, Half Girlfriend is a modern romance that delves into the challenges faced by a country boy living in a big city.

2 States: A lighthearted romantic drama that highlights the clash of cultures between a Tamil girl and a Punjabi boy, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel.

Devdas: A sad love story from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book that shows a man's decline into despondency as a result of unfulfilled love.

