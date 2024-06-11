Top 8 Hindi films inspired by Indian books you didn't know are on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots is a comedy-drama that exposes the shortcomings in the educational system.
Guide: A classic story from R.K. Narayan's book that tells the story of a tour guide who becomes a spiritual guru.
The compelling spy thriller Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's "Calling Sehmat," which tells the story of a young Indian agent who marries into a Pakistani household.
Kai Po Che is a moving tale of ambition and friendship that is inspired on Chetan Bhagat's "The 3 Mistakes of My Life."
Parineeta: A timeless love story that depicts complicated relationships and social conventions, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book.
Based on Chetan Bhagat's book, Half Girlfriend is a modern romance that delves into the challenges faced by a country boy living in a big city.
2 States: A lighthearted romantic drama that highlights the clash of cultures between a Tamil girl and a Punjabi boy, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel.
Devdas: A sad love story from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book that shows a man's decline into despondency as a result of unfulfilled love.
