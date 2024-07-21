Top 8 Hindi films on Jio Cinema, Netflix and more OTT for weekend binge watching
| Jul 21, 2024
Gully Boy: The motivational tale of a teenage Mumbai street rapper with aspirations of becoming a famous artist featuring Ranveer Singh.
In the horror-comedy Stree, a ghost kidnaps men from a tiny town on festival occasions. One of the most loved films.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a quirky romantic comedy with a love triangle and misplaced identities that takes place in a tiny town. A roller coaster ride of laughter.
The true story of an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer in order to acquire intelligence during the 1971 war is the basis for the spy thriller Raazi.
A sequence of accidental coincidences leads the lives of four people to collide in the dark comedy Ludo.
Darlings - A mother-daughter team uses comedy and resiliency to get through life, love, and family problems.
The biographical military film Shershaah is based on the biography of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil struggle.
Gehraiyaan is a gripping love drama that delves into intricate relationships and emotional struggles featuring various actors.
