Top 8 Hindi films on Netflix to suit every mood
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 03, 2024
In the compelling crime drama Raees, Shah Rukh Khan excels as a charming bootlegger.
Barfi: It's enthralling to watch Ranbir Kapoor play a deaf and silent man in this endearing story of friendship and love.
In the gripping thriller Kahani, a pregnant lady sets out to track down her husband, who has vanished from their marriage in Kolkata.
Dangal: A motivational sports drama inspired by the real-life experiences of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters' ascent to fame.
Ludo: A peculiar group comedy-drama that has many storylines..
The compelling thriller Andhadhun centers on a blind piano player caught in a convoluted murder case.
Gully Boy: This musical drama highlights the hardships and victories faced by Indian street rappers, drawing inspiration from real lives.
A timeless coming-of-age movie, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three friends as they charmingly and witty negotiate adulthood, friendship, and love.
