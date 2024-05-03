Top 8 Hindi films on Netflix to suit every mood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

In the compelling crime drama Raees, Shah Rukh Khan excels as a charming bootlegger.

Barfi: It's enthralling to watch Ranbir Kapoor play a deaf and silent man in this endearing story of friendship and love.

In the gripping thriller Kahani, a pregnant lady sets out to track down her husband, who has vanished from their marriage in Kolkata.

Dangal: A motivational sports drama inspired by the real-life experiences of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters' ascent to fame.

Ludo: A peculiar group comedy-drama that has many storylines..

The compelling thriller Andhadhun centers on a blind piano player caught in a convoluted murder case.

Gully Boy: This musical drama highlights the hardships and victories faced by Indian street rappers, drawing inspiration from real lives.

A timeless coming-of-age movie, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three friends as they charmingly and witty negotiate adulthood, friendship, and love.

