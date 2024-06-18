Top 8 Hindi films on OTT that are high on emotions even for the adults

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Kal Ho Naa Ho: A man who is near death makes everybody happy around him.

In The Sky Is Pink, a couple deals with the death of their daughter.

Dear Zindagi: Through counseling, a young woman finds her new self worth..

Dil Dhadakne Do: A troubled family becomes closer on a trip.

In Kapoor & Sons, a family comes together to share secrets and support each other..

Barfi!: Two women guide a deaf-mute youngster through life and love.

Dangal: A father’s quest to make his girls world-class wrestlers.

Taare Zameen Par: A teacher who is understanding helps a dyslexic youngster transform his life.

