Top 8 Hindi films on OTT that could be a good conversation starter
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 26, 2024
Welcome: A comedy of errors about a polite man attempting to earn his love's hand in marriage by becoming entangled with a renowned crime family.
Chennai Express is a fun action-comedy film that centers on a man's exciting train trip that takes him on an unexpected romantic and adventurous journey.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a lovely romantic comedy about a cheerful Delhi boy who develops feelings for a strong-willed female, which results in touching and funny moments.
Rockstar: Follows the ascent of a promising singer, illuminating how his experience with love and grief shapes his trajectory toward stardom.
In the charming romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, a lively young woman in a tiny village sets out to track down the author of a book.
Dil Chahta Hai: Traverses the relationship development of three close friends as they deal with romantic relationships, heartache, and obstacles in their post-college careers.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a movie about three friends who learn about themselves and the meaning of living life to the fullest while traveling through Spain.
In the hilarious film 3 Idiots, three college pals navigate the stresses of academic life while trying to figure out what makes them happy in the real world.
