Top 8 Hindi films on OTT that require your full attention to details
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 18, 2024
Andhadhun: This dark comedy thriller is both thrilling and incredibly entertaining, keeping you on the edge of your seat with its surprising story twists and dark humor.
Talvar: A spectacular criminal thriller with a factual storyline, Talvar captivates viewers with its plot and Rashomon-style storytelling.
Drishyam: A well written thriller that keeps you wondering, Drishyam is a really enjoyable movie because to its captivating storytelling and ingenious plot.
Black Friday is a gripping and powerful film that blends investigative journalism and cinematic narrative to create a realistic portrayal of the 1993 Bombay bombings.
No One Killed Jessica: The film portrays the pursuit of justice in a way that is both compelling and poignant, utilizing a potent combination of drama and actual events.
Kahaani: Kahaani is an exciting and engrossing film with a compelling story, a strong female lead, and an unexpected ending.
Article 15: This provocative movie holds your interest with its intense and accurate portrayal of caste-based concerns by fusing social commentary with compelling drama.
Special 26: This film, which is based on actual heists, is a highly entertaining viewing thanks to its deft storytelling, witty dialogue, and outstanding performances.
