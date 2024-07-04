Top 8 Hindi films on OTT with 'Haveli' playing an important role
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 04, 2024
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: The lavish haveli accentuates the regal and joyous atmosphere of the movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeta: The story's traditional setting and diversity of cultures are reflected in the haveli.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi-6: The haveli is a representation of Delhi's community life and old-world elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram-Leela Goliyon Ki Raasleela: The deep love story's colorful and traditional atmosphere is enhanced by the haveli.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a love drama that takes place in a picturesque haveli.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gulabo Sitabo: The story and character dynamics of the movie depend heavily on the run-down haveli.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani: The magnificent haveli highlights the epic saga's historical and regal core.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: The mystery and mystical aspects of the movie revolve on the haveli.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on OTT about unrequited love stories
Find Out More