Top 8 Hindi films portraying middle class romance on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 13, 2024
In the quaint story Bareilly ki Barfi, a love triangle develops among delicious confections and lovable personalities in the small village of Bareilly.
Explore the dynamic realm of wedding coordination as two driven business people discover love in the middle of their hectic schedules. Band Baaja Baaraat.
Chalte Chalte: Track two people as they navigate the highs and lows of marriage, demonstrating the tenacity of love in the face of uncertainty in life.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: An enduring masterpiece that personifies love transcending boundaries, following a young couple who defies customs and familial expectations to be together.
Vicky Donor: An eccentric look at relationships and love, entwined with the outlandish idea of sperm donation, delving into personal preferences and social mores.
Watch the vibrant romance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania as a bold girl and a lovely but traditional lad defy expectations and work toward their happily ever after.
Dhadak: A moving tale of love that portrays the difficulties of young love against the backdrop of societal biases and familial hostility.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: A contemporary ode to the beloved DDLJ, this movie tracks the adventures of two people from disparate origins as they negotiate friendship, love, and family.
