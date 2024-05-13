Top 8 Hindi films portraying middle class romance on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

In the quaint story Bareilly ki Barfi, a love triangle develops among delicious confections and lovable personalities in the small village of Bareilly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Explore the dynamic realm of wedding coordination as two driven business people discover love in the middle of their hectic schedules. Band Baaja Baaraat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chalte Chalte: Track two people as they navigate the highs and lows of marriage, demonstrating the tenacity of love in the face of uncertainty in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: An enduring masterpiece that personifies love transcending boundaries, following a young couple who defies customs and familial expectations to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Donor: An eccentric look at relationships and love, entwined with the outlandish idea of sperm donation, delving into personal preferences and social mores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch the vibrant romance in Badrinath Ki Dulhania as a bold girl and a lovely but traditional lad defy expectations and work toward their happily ever after.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhadak: A moving tale of love that portrays the difficulties of young love against the backdrop of societal biases and familial hostility.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: A contemporary ode to the beloved DDLJ, this movie tracks the adventures of two people from disparate origins as they negotiate friendship, love, and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna and other upcoming on-screen pairings to look out for

 

 Find Out More