Top 8 Hindi films to give you comfort after a bad day on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
Mar 30, 2024
In the heartwarming movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, three friends go on a road journey around Spain while learning about friendship, adventure, and self-discovery. Accessible with Netflix.
Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age tale that follows a young man in Mumbai as he searches for his own identity and independence. You can see it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dil Chahta Hai is a touching story about three friends navigating the ups and downs of life as they grow up and fall in love. Accessible with Netflix.
In the heartwarming movie English Vinglish, a middle-aged woman seeks respect and self-confidence by enrolling in an English language program in New York. Accessible with Amazon Prime Video.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year: A touching story about an underdog who succeeds and maintains integrity in the sales industry. Accessible with Amazon Prime Video.
Piku: A touching comedy-drama about a father and daughter's relationship as they travel from Delhi to Kolkata by car. Accessible with Amazon Prime Video.
A charming romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat follows two aspirational wedding planners as they negotiate the challenges of both personal and professional relationships. Available with Amazon Prime Video.
PK: A satirical comedy-drama in which an alien left behind on Earth challenges social mores and established beliefs on religion, society, and human nature. Available via Disney+ Hotstar.
