Top 8 Hindi films to take life lessons from on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

Swades is a very cherished film of our industry which teaches us to stay grounded and remember our roots always.

3 Idiots is a classic example of not taking so much of pressure, especially if you are a student. Enjoy and explore life.

Not to keep unrealistic expectations from your kids and accepting their talents is shown in Taare Zameen Par.

Kahaani shows us how to stand up for your loved ones and how to remain determined and focused.

From the starting to the end, Dear Zindagi gives many important lessons on love, relations, friendships, family and life.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani mentions how to take care of your friendships in between the busy life. And also, not to get stuck at one place forever.

ZNMD indirectly makes us realize the importance of living our lives to the fullest.

Wake Up Sid tells us that its okay if you don't have it all figured it out, just believe in yourself.

