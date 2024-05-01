Top 8 Hindi films with best action scenes on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan | May 01, 2024

A realistic and gritty action movie about military operations is called Uri: The Surgical Strike.

High-octane action scenes with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan can be seen in War.

Battle scenes and spectacular sword fights set in historical India can be found in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Gangs of Wasseypur: A brutal action film set against the coal mafia backdrop.

Singham: Ajay Devgn plays a courageous police officer in this action-packed film.

In Sooryavanshi, heroic stunts by Akshay Kumar are mixed with the typical larger-than-life action of Rohit Shetty.

Bang Bang! is a sleek, fashionable thriller starring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan that is action-packed.

Dhoom 2: Heart-pounding action scenes with fast-moving pursuits and daring feats.

