Top 8 Hindi films with children as main characters
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024
The touching tale Stanley Ka Dabba centers on Stanley, a young student, and his conflicts with his instructor, who prevents him from carrying a lunchbox to class.
Taare Zameen Par: This heartwarming story traces the path of a dyslexic child and emphasizes the value of identifying and fostering each child's individual gifts.
I Am Kalam, a heartwarming story about a poor young guy who, motivated by India's previous President.
In Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, a young orphan kid finds a miraculous bat that improves his cricket game and sets him on a path of self-awareness, camaraderie, and conquering challenges both on and off the field.
Dhanak: A journey involving obstacles and adventures along the road, a pair of siblings set out to visit their beloved movie hero, capturing the tenacity and innocence of childhood in rural India.
Bhoothnath: This story, which combines humor and touching moments with a focus on children, follows a friendly ghost who strikes up a surprising friendship with a little boy as he navigates growing up.
Chillar Party: A bunch of energetic children band together to prevent the seizure of their friend's pet dog.
Secret Superstar: A teenage girl who uses the internet to follow her dreams in secret due to her love of singing, showcasing the inventiveness and tenacity of young people who don't give up on their goals.
