Top 8 Hindi films with courtroom face-offs on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 24, 2024
Badla: A compelling story of legal wrangling and retaliation.
Jolly LLB: The major battle a small-time attorney faces against corruption.
Jolly LLB 2: A resolute attorney confronts an unfair judicial system.
Oh My God (OMG): A guy files a lawsuit against God, igniting an interesting legal dispute.
Mulk: A family's fight for justice against societal discrimination.
Shahid (2013): A real-life account of a human rights attorney in battle.
Pink: A fierce defense of women's consent and fairness.
Section 375: A convoluted lawsuit contesting interpretations of rape statutes.
