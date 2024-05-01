Top 8 Hindi films with life lessons on Amazon Prime and more OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

The significance of persistence and confidence in oneself in surmounting academic obstacles is underscored by the 12th Fail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MS. Dhoni: Encourages people to embrace failure as a necessary step towards achievement and to follow their objectives with unwavering faith.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The documentary Super 30 demonstrates how education can change people's lives and dissolve societal barriers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padman: Championing social change and shattering taboos around menstruation hygiene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana: Shows how society pressures can have negative effects and stresses the value of making wise decisions in relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gully Boy: Promotes pursuing one's passion in spite of social expectations and financial difficulties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju: Shows the effects of celebrity, addiction, and recovery, highlighting the significance of introspection and forgiving oneself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do - Highlights the value of personal autonomy and strong family ties in achieving contentment and happiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 mystery thriller Hindi movies and web series streaming on OTT

 

 Find Out More