Top 8 Hindi films with life lessons on Amazon Prime and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
The significance of persistence and confidence in oneself in surmounting academic obstacles is underscored by the 12th Fail.
MS. Dhoni: Encourages people to embrace failure as a necessary step towards achievement and to follow their objectives with unwavering faith.
The documentary Super 30 demonstrates how education can change people's lives and dissolve societal barriers.
Padman: Championing social change and shattering taboos around menstruation hygiene.
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana: Shows how society pressures can have negative effects and stresses the value of making wise decisions in relationships.
Gully Boy: Promotes pursuing one's passion in spite of social expectations and financial difficulties.
Sanju: Shows the effects of celebrity, addiction, and recovery, highlighting the significance of introspection and forgiving oneself.
Dil Dhadakne Do - Highlights the value of personal autonomy and strong family ties in achieving contentment and happiness.
