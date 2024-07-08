Top 8 Hindi films with twists, thrill, murders and mysteries on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Gupt (1997): A gripping murder mystery with a complex storyline.

Kahaani: A sad story about a pregnant lady searching Kolkata's maze-like passageways for her husband, who has vanished.

In the brilliantly written thriller Drishyam, a father uses crafty methods to keep his family safe from the pursuit of justice.

Talaash: An frightening supernatural thriller that uncovers the mystery around an unusual accident.

Rahasya: A compelling murder mystery with intriguing turns revealed that draws inspiration from actual events.

Talwar is a gripping true crime film that carefully examines a contentious murder case and makes the audience uneasy.

Ek Hasina Thi: An eerie series of events is revealed in this gritty, visceral revenge tale.

Manorama Six Feet Under: A compelling noir story that reveals levels of intrigue and deceit.

