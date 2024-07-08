Top 8 Hindi films with twists, thrill, murders and mysteries on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Gupt (1997): A gripping murder mystery with a complex storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani: A sad story about a pregnant lady searching Kolkata's maze-like passageways for her husband, who has vanished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the brilliantly written thriller Drishyam, a father uses crafty methods to keep his family safe from the pursuit of justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: An frightening supernatural thriller that uncovers the mystery around an unusual accident.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya: A compelling murder mystery with intriguing turns revealed that draws inspiration from actual events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talwar is a gripping true crime film that carefully examines a contentious murder case and makes the audience uneasy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Hasina Thi: An eerie series of events is revealed in this gritty, visceral revenge tale.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under: A compelling noir story that reveals levels of intrigue and deceit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 most famous Korean actors loved by the Indian audience
Find Out More