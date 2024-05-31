Top 8 Hindi films you didn't know were Hollywood remakes on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Sarkar (2005) - A mafia drama set in India that has parallels to The Godfather's epic tale of power and loyalty (1972).
Chachi 420 (1997): Robin Williams's much-loved Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) gets a desi twist thanks to Kamal Haasan's transvestism shenanigans.
Hum Tum (2004) - A timeless romantic comedy that draws inspiration from the ageless appeal of When Harry Met Sally (1989), in which opposites attract.
A moving account of a teacher-student relationship, Black (2005) is evocative of the inspirational journey depicted in The Miracle Worker (1962).
Kramer v. Kramer (1979) is echoed in the heartbreaking story of love and custody disputes in Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995).
Manorama Six Feet Under (2007): A suspenseful noir mystery set in the Indian heartland that evokes the enigmatic intrigue of Chinatown (1974).
Players (2012): A chick-heist drama from Bollywood that pays homage to the slick, high-stakes thrill of The Italian Job (2003).
