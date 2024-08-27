Top 8 Hindi gangster drama web series on OTT to watch for all the thrills

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2024

Nothing matches up to Mirzapur when it comes to gangster dramas. Violence, plotting, gore and powerful performances - it has all! Watch on Prime Video.

Guns & Gulaabs that is all about drug cartel and an opium deal is on Netflix.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video has Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra and others. It is about rise of gangsters in Mumbai post-Independence.

Rangbaaz is on Zee5. It is about Shiv Prakash Shukla who rises to become the most dreaded gangster.

Dharavi Bank is on MX Player. The web series is about mighty Thalaivan played by Suniel Shetty. Vivek Oberoi is a cop.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about powerful women running drug cartel.

Ek Thi Begum on MX Player is about a strong woman in the nasty gangster drama around underworld dons.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is about a diligent police officer and a dreaded gangster. It is on Netflix.

Country Mafia is on Zee5. It is about siblings getting into the world of crime to avenge their father's death.

Aarya is all about the rise of a female mafia after her husband gets killed by goons. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

