Top 8 Hindi horror films on OTT to give you perfect chills

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Pari is an evocative horror movie that delves into superstitions and the paranormal. Anushka Sharma plays a terrifying lead role.

Stree is a comedy-horror small town film in which a malicious ghost mixes joy and terror as it preys on men during an annual festival.

Tumbbad is an aesthetically spectacular horror-fantasy that takes place in a rural village and unveils the terrible mysteries of a cursed family's search for a legendary treasure.

Phobia: In this psychological thriller, Radhika Apte excels as a lady struggling with agoraphobia, a fear that causes her to act horrifyingly even in her own house.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Starring Akshay Kumar, this horror-comedy film follows a psychiatrist as he solves the riddles of a purportedly haunted mansion.

Raaz: A couple that moves to a secluded estate is exposed to evil spirits and the sinister mysteries of their history in this classic haunted house story.

A magician plagued by nightmares from his early years, Ek Thi Daayan battles evil forces represented by an enigmatic woman endowed with extraordinary powers.

Ragini MMS:This horror film with discovered footage follows a couple as they spend a weekend at an abandoned farmhouse, which quickly turns into a nightmare full of ghostly activity.

