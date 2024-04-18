Top 8 Hindi horror films on OTT to give you perfect chills
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Pari is an evocative horror movie that delves into superstitions and the paranormal. Anushka Sharma plays a terrifying lead role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree is a comedy-horror small town film in which a malicious ghost mixes joy and terror as it preys on men during an annual festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tumbbad is an aesthetically spectacular horror-fantasy that takes place in a rural village and unveils the terrible mysteries of a cursed family's search for a legendary treasure.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phobia: In this psychological thriller, Radhika Apte excels as a lady struggling with agoraphobia, a fear that causes her to act horrifyingly even in her own house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Starring Akshay Kumar, this horror-comedy film follows a psychiatrist as he solves the riddles of a purportedly haunted mansion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raaz: A couple that moves to a secluded estate is exposed to evil spirits and the sinister mysteries of their history in this classic haunted house story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A magician plagued by nightmares from his early years, Ek Thi Daayan battles evil forces represented by an enigmatic woman endowed with extraordinary powers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ragini MMS:This horror film with discovered footage follows a couple as they spend a weekend at an abandoned farmhouse, which quickly turns into a nightmare full of ghostly activity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Tamil movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More