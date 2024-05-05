Top 8 Hindi movies that expose the real Bollywood on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

These are some of the Bollywood movies that expose the darker realities and truth of the Bollywood industry.

Om Shanti Om is a Bollywood extravaganza starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, blending two generations in the industry with drama and glamour. On Netflix.

Luck by Chance follows the trials of newcomers striving for success in Bollywood, featuring Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma. On Netflix.

The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan stars in this film inspired by Silk Smitha's life, shedding light on the challenges faced by actresses. On Prime Video.

Bombay Velvet, an Anurag Kashyap's film set in the 1960s explores the Bombay underworld, providing glimpses into the era's film industry dynamics. On Hotstar.

Fan, Shah Rukh Khan portrays a fan with an obsessive fixation on a movie star, delving into the complexities of idol worship. On Apple TV.

Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar showcases a young woman's journey to become an actress in Bollywood. On Jio Cinema.

Kaagaz Ke Phool revolves around a director coping with the feelings of lost fame and glamour as he tries to find himself again. On YouTube.

Heroine, Madhur Bhandarkar tries to expose the Hindi film industry with this movie, receiving a lot of backlash from within. On Prime Video.

