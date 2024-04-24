Top 8 Hindi movies to binge watch on YouTube for teenagers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

A masterwork of satire, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron combines humor and social criticism.

Oye Lucky Lucky Oye: The eccentric and enjoyable exploits of a lovable con man.

Maqbool: In this engrossing film, Indian underworld meets Shakespearean tragedy.

Masaan is a powerfully poignant Varanasi-based drama about love, grief, and redemption.

Stanley Ka Dabba: This schoolyard drama exudes a heartwarming innocence and resiliency.

Chillar Party: In this charming movie, kids face the world with comedy and grit.

Kai Po Che: In this moving story, friendship, aspirations, and difficulties all come together.

Aligarh: A nuanced depiction of a scholar's struggle for respect and approval.

