Top 8 Hindi movies to binge watch on YouTube for teenagers
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
A masterwork of satire, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron combines humor and social criticism.
Oye Lucky Lucky Oye: The eccentric and enjoyable exploits of a lovable con man.
Maqbool: In this engrossing film, Indian underworld meets Shakespearean tragedy.
Masaan is a powerfully poignant Varanasi-based drama about love, grief, and redemption.
Stanley Ka Dabba: This schoolyard drama exudes a heartwarming innocence and resiliency.
Chillar Party: In this charming movie, kids face the world with comedy and grit.
Kai Po Che: In this moving story, friendship, aspirations, and difficulties all come together.
Aligarh: A nuanced depiction of a scholar's struggle for respect and approval.
