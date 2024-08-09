Top 8 Hindi romance web shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 09, 2024
College Romance (SonyLIV): A sentimental and jovial stroll down memory lane that perfectly captures the spirit of carefree college days and youthful love.
Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji/ZEE5) explores the unadulterated, unedited feelings of love, grief, and the healing process in a masterfully tragic series.
Baarish (ALTBalaji/ZEE5) - A heartwarming tale of love blossoming in the rain, a tale of enduring affection and simplicity.
The opulent series Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime) delves into the complex dance of love, secrets, and social expectations in the realm of large, extravagant Indian weddings.
A lovely examination of a couple making the difficult transition from long-distance love to cohabitation is seen in Permanent Roommates (TVF Play).
Mismatched (Netflix) is a lighthearted romance where unexpected heart connections occur against a backdrop of teenage ambition.
A beautiful story of love and tradition, Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime) combines classical and modern music into a symphony of feelings.
Little Things (Netflix): A heartfelt depiction of contemporary love in which the most memorable moments are the little ones.
