Top 8 Hindi spy films for real thrills on Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
"Raazi" is a suspenseful spy thriller that is based on actual events. It centers on a young Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family and works to bring India vital intelligence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The thrilling "Ek Tha Tiger" follows an Indian RAW agent who develops feelings for a Pakistani ISI operative.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film "Baby" chronicles the perilous mission undertaken by a select group of Indian intelligence professionals to foil terrorist threats to the country.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is based on the actual account of the surgical strikes that the Indian Army carried out to avenge the 2016 attack on Uri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Agent Vinod" follows a traveling spy who is tasked with exposing a dark plot involving nuclear weapons, espionage, and betrayal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"The Ghazi Attack" describes the underwater combat between the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi and the Indian submarine INS Karanj. It is based on actual events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Phantom" is a film about a humiliated Indian soldier and a secret RAW operator who go on a mission together. It was inspired by events that happened after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Madras Cafe" is a story of an Indian intelligence officer entrusted with preventing the assassination of a former prime minister, set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 erotic web series on Netflix and other OTT to watch with doors closed
Find Out More