Top 8 Hindi spy thriller web series that are intriguing on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Spy thrillers always call for attention. Here's a list of top spy web series that will keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best spy thriller web series ever made. Watch the two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager is on Amazon Prime Video. The series is about an ex-soldier working as spy by infiltrating the inner circle of an arm's dealer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bard of Blood is on Netflix. Emraan Hashmi plays a RAW agent in the series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tanaav on SonyLiv is the the Hindi adaptation of Israeli series Fauda. It has action and thrill in equal parts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crackdown is on JioCinema. The story revolves around 3 RAW agents who embark on deadly missions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is on Zee5. The story revolves around an Indian spy who enters Pakistan to get crucial information.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special Ops is on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around serious RAW agents fighting against a mastermind terrorist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Test Case on JioCinema is about India's first female officer in a combat role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kathmandu Connection is also an interesting thriller on SonyLiv to watch for all those who love spy web series.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 pics of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan diva Manushi Chillar that are gorgeousness personified
Find Out More