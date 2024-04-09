Top 8 Hindi spy thriller web series that are intriguing on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Spy thrillers always call for attention. Here's a list of top spy web series that will keep you hooked.

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is one of the best spy thriller web series ever made. Watch the two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Manager is on Amazon Prime Video. The series is about an ex-soldier working as spy by infiltrating the inner circle of an arm's dealer.

Bard of Blood is on Netflix. Emraan Hashmi plays a RAW agent in the series.

Tanaav on SonyLiv is the the Hindi adaptation of Israeli series Fauda. It has action and thrill in equal parts.

Crackdown is on JioCinema. The story revolves around 3 RAW agents who embark on deadly missions.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is on Zee5. The story revolves around an Indian spy who enters Pakistan to get crucial information.

Special Ops is on Disney+Hotstar. The story revolves around serious RAW agents fighting against a mastermind terrorist.

The Test Case on JioCinema is about India's first female officer in a combat role.

Kathmandu Connection is also an interesting thriller on SonyLiv to watch for all those who love spy web series.

