Top 8 Hindi suspense films you can not pause even for a minute on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 03, 2024
Ittefaq: A compelling story of murder and mystery in which two strangers are widely suspected of committing a crime they deny committing.
Raat Akeli Hai is a noir-inspired thriller about a small-town police officer who investigates the secrets and lies of a family following the murder of the patriarch on his wedding night.
Ek Haseena Thi: After her lover wrongs her, a woman seeks retribution by spinning a complicated web of suspense and deceit.
Talaash: A police detective who is battling his own personal issues investigates a high-profile hit-and-run case while a chilling mystery is revealed.
In the captivating story Drishyam, a father plays a cat and mouse game with the police as he tries in vain to keep his family safe after they unintentionally commit a crime.
Kahaani: A pregnant woman combs through Kolkata's maze-like neighborhoods in quest of her missing husband, discovering layers of suspense and deceit along the way.
In the crime thriller Badla, a wealthy businesswoman seeks retribution for a crime she did not commit, setting up a wit-war between her and her lawyer.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist is entangled in a complex murder case that keeps the spectator wondering right up to the very end.
