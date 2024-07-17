Top 8 Hindi thrillers on OTT for strong headed viewers

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

Jaane Jaan: This beloved movie keeps a very solemn tone the entire time while following an enigmatic plotline featuring grim disclosures and long-kept family secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur: A compelling story of retaliation, the plot of this dark movie depicts the mental development of a man seeking retribution for the death of his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bulbbul: This beloved movie, which takes place in a village, combines a spooky storyline with a lot of mystery and legend while maintaining a dark mood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahasya: The basic plot of this very serious picture, which is based on true events, centers on a murder mystery that reveals sinister family secrets and keeps audiences on edge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ittefaq: A captivating thriller with a tense, very serious screenplay that explores a double murder case through opposing narratives, this beloved movie is sure to captivate audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haseen Dillruba: This film's narrative, which combines romance and mystery, presents a highly serious story of love, betrayal and murder, drawing viewers in and holding their attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree: This beloved movie's plot centers on the grave legend of a vengeful spirit haunting a community. It is a unique blend of horror and comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhorii: A suspenseful and ominous horror movie with a very serious plot that centers on a pregnant woman discovering sinister secrets in a rural community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to honeymoon at THIS exotic location?

 

 Find Out More