Top 8 Hindi thrillers on OTT for strong headed viewers
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 17, 2024
Jaane Jaan: This beloved movie keeps a very solemn tone the entire time while following an enigmatic plotline featuring grim disclosures and long-kept family secrets.
Badlapur: A compelling story of retaliation, the plot of this dark movie depicts the mental development of a man seeking retribution for the death of his family.
Bulbbul: This beloved movie, which takes place in a village, combines a spooky storyline with a lot of mystery and legend while maintaining a dark mood.
Rahasya: The basic plot of this very serious picture, which is based on true events, centers on a murder mystery that reveals sinister family secrets and keeps audiences on edge.
Ittefaq: A captivating thriller with a tense, very serious screenplay that explores a double murder case through opposing narratives, this beloved movie is sure to captivate audiences.
Haseen Dillruba: This film's narrative, which combines romance and mystery, presents a highly serious story of love, betrayal and murder, drawing viewers in and holding their attention.
Stree: This beloved movie's plot centers on the grave legend of a vengeful spirit haunting a community. It is a unique blend of horror and comedy.
Chhorii: A suspenseful and ominous horror movie with a very serious plot that centers on a pregnant woman discovering sinister secrets in a rural community.
