Top 8 Hindi thrillers that are psychologically striking now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
Raman Raghav 2.0: Blurs the boundaries between sanity and insanity as it explores the murky corners of a psychopath's psyche.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul: Combines mythology with ingrained phobias to examine the psychological effects of trauma and the paranormal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trapped: Captures the extreme psychological strain of survival and seclusion, pushing the main character to the brink.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun: Plays with perception and reality, using unexpected turns to build tension and suspense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba manipulates psychological boundaries and trust in relationships by fusing deceit and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree: Combines humor and terror, playing on phobias and mythology to frighten audiences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badla: Plays with the complexities of memory and deception, leaving the viewer wondering what the real story is.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani: Crafts a suspenseful psychological thriller that defies expectations and realities with surprising turns.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 films on OTT that teach us how to live our life fully
Find Out More