Top 8 Hindi thrillers that are psychologically striking now on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

Raman Raghav 2.0: Blurs the boundaries between sanity and insanity as it explores the murky corners of a psychopath's psyche.

Bulbbul: Combines mythology with ingrained phobias to examine the psychological effects of trauma and the paranormal.

Trapped: Captures the extreme psychological strain of survival and seclusion, pushing the main character to the brink.

Andhadhun: Plays with perception and reality, using unexpected turns to build tension and suspense.

Haseen Dillruba manipulates psychological boundaries and trust in relationships by fusing deceit and love.

Stree: Combines humor and terror, playing on phobias and mythology to frighten audiences.

Badla: Plays with the complexities of memory and deception, leaving the viewer wondering what the real story is.

Kahaani: Crafts a suspenseful psychological thriller that defies expectations and realities with surprising turns.

