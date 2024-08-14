Top 8 Hindi web series based on novels to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2024

Shekhar Home that has recently released on JioCinema is said to be the Indian take on Sherlock Homes popularised by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager on Prime Video is based on a novel penned by John Le Carre by the same name. The Hindi version stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mismatched is an adaptation of Sandya Menon's book titled When Dimple Met Rishi. The two seasons are on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder In Mahim is on JioCinema. It is an adaptation of Jerry Pinto's novel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of a novel penned by Vikram Seth in 1993. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leila is on Netflix. The story set in dystopian future is based on Prayaag Akbar's novel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Murder is based on novel titled Six Suspects penned by Vikas Swarup. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora's book titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It is about her arrest after the murder of journalist J Dey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel that released in 2006. The web series on Netflix was quite successful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Final Call is based on novel I Will Go With You by Priya Kumar. Starring Arjun Rampal, the web series about a pilot who decides to commit suicide is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about workplace romances that will make you blush

 

 Find Out More