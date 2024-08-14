Top 8 Hindi web series based on novels to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Shekhar Home that has recently released on JioCinema is said to be the Indian take on Sherlock Homes popularised by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager on Prime Video is based on a novel penned by John Le Carre by the same name. The Hindi version stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched is an adaptation of Sandya Menon's book titled When Dimple Met Rishi. The two seasons are on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Murder In Mahim is on JioCinema. It is an adaptation of Jerry Pinto's novel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of a novel penned by Vikram Seth in 1993. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leila is on Netflix. The story set in dystopian future is based on Prayaag Akbar's novel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Murder is based on novel titled Six Suspects penned by Vikas Swarup. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop is based on Jigna Vora's book titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It is about her arrest after the murder of journalist J Dey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel that released in 2006. The web series on Netflix was quite successful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Final Call is based on novel I Will Go With You by Priya Kumar. Starring Arjun Rampal, the web series about a pilot who decides to commit suicide is on Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about workplace romances that will make you blush
Find Out More