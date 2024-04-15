Top 8 Hindi web series for couples on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Apr 15, 2024
Mismatched is a story of youthful ambition and love in which a romantic and a tech expert are teamed for a college project, which sparks an unexpected path of friendship and self-discovery.
The drama series Permanent Roommates delves into the subtleties of love and commitment as it follows a couple who, following a three-year period of distance dating.
Flames: This coming-of-age tale, set against the backdrop of a tuition center, beautifully captures the soft and innocent moments of adolescent love and friendship.
Little Things: A charming series that highlights the pleasures and difficulties faced by a young couple by exploring the day-to-day activities and finer points of a live-in relationship.
Cheesecake does a wonderful job of illustrating how happiness can occasionally knock on your door when you least expect it.
Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is an intense drama that tells the tale of a superstar and a recovering alcoholic whose paths cross along the way and result in a stormy yet passionate love.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai: This drama follows a middle-aged guy who is caught between his obligations and his desires as he navigates the complexity of contemporary relationships.
Baarish: A romance series in which two people from very different socioeconomic backgrounds are brought together by chance.
