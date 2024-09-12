Top 8 Hindi web series on OTT that would make you love your family a little more
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 12, 2024
Gullak on SonyLiv is a sweet drama about how everyday banter strengthens the bond of a middle class family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Aam Aadmi Family is on Zee5. It is about Sharmas who have hilarious solutions to their daily problems.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is all about a big modern family living under one roof.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family is a comedy web series on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a young boy and his POV toward his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghar Waapsi is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about Shekhar who returns to his hometown and stays with family after he loses his job.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Home Shanti is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a family facing several challenges while constructing a house of their own.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is on JioCinema. It is about two brothers and an ancestral home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mind the Malhotras is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a couple doing their best to deal with the midlife crisis in their marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Panchayat may not be a family drama but it is all about bonding amid the villagers and teaches importance of relationships. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Among international shows, Modern Family is the best to watch with your family and loved ones. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sector 36 and more Top 8 Friday, September 13 releases on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More