Top 8 Hindi web series with suspense, thrills and intensity on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Criminal Justice: A courtroom drama in which a man's life abruptly transforms after he is wrongfully charged with murder.
Delhi Crime: This television series centers on the police investigation headed by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case.
Maharani is a political drama based on actual events in Bihar, in which a housewife succeeds her husband as Chief Minister following his resignation.
Undekhi is a Manali-based crime thriller that centers on a wealthy family attempting to hide their wrongdoings from the pursuing authorities.
November Story: When her father is charged with a brutal murder, a crime author attempts to clear his name.
Special Ops: Tracks an R&AW agent who believes a single individual is responsible for all terrorist acts by piecing together patterns in the incidents.
In the series Chakravyuh, a young Mumbai police investigator investigates the murky side of social media in an effort to put an end to a string of killings.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein: A thriller drama in which a man's life goes out of control as he becomes the focus of an intense obsession on the part of the daughter of a powerful politician.
