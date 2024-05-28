Top 8 historical Korean dramas on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 28, 2024
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix) is a narrative about a Korean guy who returns to his home country as a U.S. Marine and falls in love with an aristocrat's daughter. It is set in the early 1900s.
Kingdom: An original fusion of horror and historical drama.
The Crowned Clown (Viki): A story about a monarch who, in order to avoid danger in his court, assumes the identity of a clown.
My Country: Netflix's The New Age The story revolves around friendship, rivalry, and political intrigue and is set during the chaotic period.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki): A time-traveling romance in which a contemporary woman becomes entangled in the entanglements of royal politics.
Empress Ki (Viki): This drama narrates the life of a woman born in Goryeo who ascends to prominence and assumes the title of empress.
A shaman woman and a king fall in love in the romantic comedy The Moon Embracing the Sun (Viki).
Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung explores gender conventions in the Joseon Dynasty of the 19th century through the eyes of a female historian.
