Top 8 Hollywood book adaptations that are a must watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 26, 2024
Red, White & Royal Blue: Casey McQuiston's best-selling book is adapted into a romantic comedy that can be streamed on Prime Video.
Twilight: A film series based on the adored Stephenie Meyer book series
Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic masterpiece, The Great Gatsby is a brilliant watch.
The Harry Potter series is an adaptation of the adored fantasy books written by J.K. Rowling.
Based on the famous fantasy books by J.R.R. Tolkien, comes the Lord of the Rings series.
Forrest Gump: Based on Winston Groom's novel is an outstanding film.
The Shawshank Redemption is based on the novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" by Stephen King.
The Idea of You: Based on the novel by Robinne Lee, this movie explores the romance between a young pop sensation and a single mother.
