Top 8 Hollywood films celebrating the essence of true friendships
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 03, 2024
Booksmart (2019): Two intelligent seniors in high school realize they've missed out on enjoyment and set out on an exciting journey to make up for it.
In the heartwarming movie The Farewell (2019), a Chinese-American woman and her family get back together to spend time with their sick matriarch on the pretense of a fictitious wedding.
The Edge of Seventeen (2016) is a coming-of-age tale about a young person navigating high school life while dealing with friendship and family issues.
In the romantic comedy To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), a high school girl's developing friendships and relationships are examined after her secret love letters are revealed.
Jojo Rabbit (2019) - A young child is led to reevaluate his beliefs and the meaning of friendship by means of his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, and his friendship with a Jewish girl who is hiding.
In the animated adventure Onward (2020), two elf brothers deepen their bond as brothers by setting out on a mission to see if magic still exists.
In the hilarious film The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021), a road trip with the family becomes a fight against a robot apocalypse, demonstrating the power of friendship and family ties.
In the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, a woman's trip to meet her boyfriend's affluent family sheds light on the difficulties and encouragement she receives from her social circle.
