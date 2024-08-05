Top 8 Hollywood films filled with suspense, tension and thrill on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 05, 2024
Inception (Amazon Prime): A burglar who infiltrates people's dreams in order to obtain secrets has to implant a thought in the subconscious of his or her victim.
A young FBI cadet is forced to confide in a manipulative and imprisoned killer in The Silence of the Lambs (Hulu).
In the Netflix series Nightcrawler, a guy becomes drawn into the world of Los Angeles freelance crime journalism.
In the Amazon Prime series Shutter Island, a US Marshal looks into the disappearance of a patient from a facility for the criminally ill.
Se7en (Netflix): A serial killer who bases his actions on the seven deadly sins is pursued by two investigators.
A hacker and a journalist work together to solve a disappearance in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, a thriller film (Hulu).
A man is made the main suspect in the Amazon Prime series Gone Girl after his wife vanishes and exposes sinister truths.
