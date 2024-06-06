Top 8 Hollywood films for free on YouTube
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 06, 2024
Ten Things I Hate About You is a teen comedy about romance in high school and rigid dating regulations.
The true account of the 2012 attack on Benghazi and the valiant defense is told in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
My Best Friend's Wedding: When a woman realizes she loves her best friend, she tries to stop their wedding.
Lady Bird: A senior in high school, she struggles with her mother and her journey of self-discovery.
I Kill Giants: To deal with her real-life problems, a disturbed girl fights made-up giants.
My Friend Dahmer delves into serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's teenage years.
The Illusionist: A magician outwits a prince and wins his heart by using his skill.
Night of the Living Dead: Zombies that devour flesh are repelled by survivors in a farmhouse.
