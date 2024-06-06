Top 8 Hollywood films for free on YouTube

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Ten Things I Hate About You is a teen comedy about romance in high school and rigid dating regulations.

The true account of the 2012 attack on Benghazi and the valiant defense is told in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

My Best Friend's Wedding: When a woman realizes she loves her best friend, she tries to stop their wedding.

Lady Bird: A senior in high school, she struggles with her mother and her journey of self-discovery.

I Kill Giants: To deal with her real-life problems, a disturbed girl fights made-up giants.

My Friend Dahmer delves into serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's teenage years.

The Illusionist: A magician outwits a prince and wins his heart by using his skill.

Night of the Living Dead: Zombies that devour flesh are repelled by survivors in a farmhouse.

