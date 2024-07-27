Top 8 Hollywood films on OTT filled with back to back twists

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Knives Out (2019): With its deft narrative turns, this contemporary whodunit keeps you wondering right up to the very end.

The 2019 dark thriller Parasite reveals the true nature of the two families' interwoven existence with a catastrophic turn of events.

The 2020 sci-fi action movie Tenet features a convoluted plot and mind-bending time-inversion twists.

In the tense horror movie The Invisible Man (2020), the protagonist's battles with an unseen tormentor lead to startling discoveries.

2020's Promising Young Woman is a suspenseful story of revenge with surprising twists that push ethical limits.

Last Night in Soho (2021) is a psychological thriller with unexpected turns that deftly combines the past and present.

The Father (2020) is a moving drama with a framework that draws you into the protagonist's confusing situation.

Malignant (2021): A terrifying movie featuring an incredible turn of events that completely rewrites the plot.

