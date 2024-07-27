Top 8 Hollywood films on OTT filled with back to back twists
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 27, 2024
Knives Out (2019): With its deft narrative turns, this contemporary whodunit keeps you wondering right up to the very end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2019 dark thriller Parasite reveals the true nature of the two families' interwoven existence with a catastrophic turn of events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The 2020 sci-fi action movie Tenet features a convoluted plot and mind-bending time-inversion twists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the tense horror movie The Invisible Man (2020), the protagonist's battles with an unseen tormentor lead to startling discoveries.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2020's Promising Young Woman is a suspenseful story of revenge with surprising twists that push ethical limits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last Night in Soho (2021) is a psychological thriller with unexpected turns that deftly combines the past and present.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Father (2020) is a moving drama with a framework that draws you into the protagonist's confusing situation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malignant (2021): A terrifying movie featuring an incredible turn of events that completely rewrites the plot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fitness regime of Kriti Sanon that gives her a toned figure
Find Out More