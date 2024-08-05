Top 8 Hollywood films on OTT that could make you sob
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 05, 2024
Romantic drama The Last Letter from Your Lover intertwines the tales of two ladies from disparate historical periods.
The Father is a moving account of a father battling dementia and how it affects his family.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a heartwarming tale of a journalist and Fred Rogers' friendship.
Our Friend is a moving tale of sacrifice and camaraderie about a guy who helps his friends deal with a fatal sickness.
Nomadland is a moving movie about a lady who, after losing everything, sets off on a journey throughout the American West.
A heartfelt tale of a Korean-American family's quest for the American Dream is called Minari.
A poignant story about a drummer who goes deaf and his search for acceptance can be found in Sound of Metal.
A heartbreaking drama about a woman dealing with a catastrophic loss is called Pieces of a Woman.
