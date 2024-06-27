Top 8 Hollywood films that feel like therapy on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 27, 2024
The film Ice Age (2002) offers solace with its themes of camaraderie, perseverance, and solidarity throughout adversity.
Top Gun (1986): This thrilling story of overcoming fear, gaining confidence, and forming a bond inspires a lot.
The 2015 film Inside Out promotes acceptance of all emotions and provides therapeutic insight into emotions and mental health.
The 2003 film Finding Nemo soothes with its endearing tale of love, tenacity, and the value of family.
The 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty encourages audiences to embrace growth and adventure while fostering a sense of bravery and contentment.
The 2013 film Begin Again is therapeutic in that it shows how music can change and heal people even in the middle of personal tragedy.
The 1997 film Good Will Hunting shows the value of counseling, companionship, and self-discovery while also offering emotional rehabilitation.
Before Sunrise (1995) - Its in-depth, thought-provoking discussions and examination of romanticism and human connection have therapeutic potential.
