Top 8 Hollywood films with best action sequences on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Avengers: Endgame is the epic denouement of the Avengers' conflict with Thanos.
Madame Web is a superhero movie that delves into the beginnings of the mysterious psychic.
Damsel: An exciting tale of a damsel who rebels against society norms and takes up arms.
Extraction: A valiant rescue effort spearheaded by a mercenary with guts.
Battles and aquatic adventures in Atlantis are found in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Heroes come together in Avengers: Infinity War to defeat the formidable Thanos.
Dune: A young hero's epic science fiction story set on a desert planet.
Tom Cruise's high-stakes espionage and audacious acts in Mission Impossible is a must watch.
