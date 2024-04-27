Top 8 Hollywood thrillers on OTT for a nail biting experience
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 27, 2024
A dinner party takes a sinister turn in The Perfect Host.
Marrowbone: In a remote estate, siblings seek refuge from a troubled history.
A lonely world is navigated by two survivors in the thriller I Think We Are Alone Now.
Leave The World Behind: A group of strangers work together to solve a terrifying mystery.
Road House: Dark mysteries are hidden in a mystery community.
The Luckiest Girl Alive: A woman's idyllic existence hides a dark reality.
Intrusion: A house invasion destroys the peaceful life of a couple.
Guilty: Following a startling crime, a man's life falls apart.
