Top 8 Hollywood thrillers on OTT for a nail biting experience

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

A dinner party takes a sinister turn in The Perfect Host.

Marrowbone: In a remote estate, siblings seek refuge from a troubled history.

A lonely world is navigated by two survivors in the thriller I Think We Are Alone Now.

Leave The World Behind: A group of strangers work together to solve a terrifying mystery.

Road House: Dark mysteries are hidden in a mystery community.

The Luckiest Girl Alive: A woman's idyllic existence hides a dark reality.

Intrusion: A house invasion destroys the peaceful life of a couple.

Guilty: Following a startling crime, a man's life falls apart.

