Top 8 Hollywood thrillers on OTT that are unbelievable
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Gone Girl: A psychological thriller about a guy who, on their fifth wedding anniversary, discovers horrible secrets about their marriage when his wife vanishes abruptly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A mind-bending series of disclosures and a terrifying finale abound in Shutter Island, which follows two U.S. Marshals as they investigate the disappearance of a prisoner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prisoners: It all begins with a frightening and morally dubious voyage into the heart of darkness when two young children go missing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A journalist and a hacker investigate a disappearance that occurred decades ago and find evidence of brutality and corruption in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Collateral: Sets up an exciting cat-and-mouse pursuit through the streets of Los Angeles, following a cab driver who inadvertently becomes a hostage in a contract killer's killing spree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Side Effects: A suspenseful psychological drama that explores issues about the pharmaceutical industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A man who learns he can travel through time is the protagonist of The Butterfly Effect, which examines the unintended and frequently disastrous results of changing the past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In this suspenseful thriller, Nightcrawler, the boundaries between participant and observer are blurred.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas on OTT about loss, death, grief
Find Out More