Top 8 horror films from South that are popular on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

In the horror-comedy Kanchana 2, a man becomes possessed by several ghosts who are out for vengeance, which creates a variety of weird and funny circumstances.

In the paranormal thriller Pisaasu, a musician finds a ghost in his apartment and investigates to learn the sad history of its presence.

U Turn is a mystery-thriller that centers on a journalist looking into a string of flyover accidents that lead to an unexplained supernatural discovery.

In the horror movie Masooda, a mother tries to get a teacher's assistance to free her daughter from a demonic possession.

Bhoothakaalam is a psychological horror movie that plays with the boundaries between reality and the paranormal as it explores the unnerving experiences of a mother and boy in a haunted house.

Aval: The terrifying story of a couple who, upon discovering a malicious spirit in their new home, finds their tranquil life turned into a nightmare.

Arundhati: A compelling story of rebirth and retaliation in which a young lady has to face a long-forgotten atrocity in order to defend her family.

Maya: A gripping horror movie about an actress who becomes possessed by a ghost while filming a haunted woodland.

