Top 8 horror films from South that are popular on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
In the horror-comedy Kanchana 2, a man becomes possessed by several ghosts who are out for vengeance, which creates a variety of weird and funny circumstances.
In the paranormal thriller Pisaasu, a musician finds a ghost in his apartment and investigates to learn the sad history of its presence.
U Turn is a mystery-thriller that centers on a journalist looking into a string of flyover accidents that lead to an unexplained supernatural discovery.
In the horror movie Masooda, a mother tries to get a teacher's assistance to free her daughter from a demonic possession.
Bhoothakaalam is a psychological horror movie that plays with the boundaries between reality and the paranormal as it explores the unnerving experiences of a mother and boy in a haunted house.
Aval: The terrifying story of a couple who, upon discovering a malicious spirit in their new home, finds their tranquil life turned into a nightmare.
Arundhati: A compelling story of rebirth and retaliation in which a young lady has to face a long-forgotten atrocity in order to defend her family.
Maya: A gripping horror movie about an actress who becomes possessed by a ghost while filming a haunted woodland.
